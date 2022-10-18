Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fireworks thrown at property in Buncrana

Gardai in Donegal are reminding people of the consequences of igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited firework at a person or property and possessing illegal fireworks with intent to sell or supply.

It’s after fireworks are reported to have been thrown at a property in Buncrana in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

The windscreen of a car parked at the property was smashed as a result.

Gardai warn that misuse of fireworks can result in fines of up to €10,000 and 5 years imprisonment.

Anyone who has any information relating to the incident in Buncrana is asked to contact Gardai.

