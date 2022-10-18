James Corden faces backlash for his table manners

James Corden has found himself on the wrong end of Twitter after a well known NYC restaurant ‘called-out’ his bad attitude and went on to been ban him from the premises.

Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar, took to Instagram to share reports of two separate occasions his managers experienced while dealing with the comedian.

The manager’s posted on social media, saying the actor’s a “highly gifted comedian” – but a “tiny cretin of a man”.

He’s accused the talk show host of being “extremely nasty” to his waiters on two separate occasions.

The 44-year-old hasn’t responded to the claims publically but the latest update claims he called to ‘apologise profusely’. The statement below contains strong language.