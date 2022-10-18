Leo Varadkar puzzles the nation with his meal prep Instagram story

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar took to Instagram to praise his partner Matthew for taking care of the meal prep for the week. However, the content of his fridge has left the people of Ireland scratching their heads.

Image: Instagram

Twitter flooded with comments from users wondering why none of the lunchboxes have lids or coverings and other trying to guess what the meals actually are.

I want to go back to a time, preferably yesterday, where I didn’t know what the inside of Leo Varadkar’s fridge looked like — Denis (@DisforDenis) October 17, 2022

Leo Varadkars meal prep nightmare fridge is the most haunting thing I’ve seen during spooky season. Can’t stop thinking about it. Why are there no lids? Who eats that many crumpets? What are some of those foods? — A Spectre Haunting Europe 👻 (@ShamingDeValera) October 17, 2022

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says cooked meals which are refrigerated should be covered to avoid cross contamination.

The Tánaiste returned to Instagram today after reporting he was ‘in trouble’ with his partner for sharing the unflattering image of the preparation he had done.