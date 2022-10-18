Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Major defective blocks conference in Letterkenny next month

An international conference on the science and societal impacts of defective concrete blocks is being held next month in Letterkenny.

The event will be co-hosted by the ATU, Ulster University and Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan on November 15th at the ATU’s campus in Letterkenny.

The conference will see leading international experts in geology, earth sciences and engineering who research the impacts of deleterious minerals on concrete from Canada, the USA, Switzerland, Norway and Ireland.

Professor Paul Dunlop, Research Director for Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University, says the conference is about highlighting the approach in other countries in an aim to create standards that address defective block issues in Ireland:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into assaults in Burnfoot

18 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major defective blocks conference in Letterkenny next month

18 October 2022
c 122222
News

A Candlelight Autumnal Serenade in aid of Doochery village defib fund

18 October 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

CIF believes levies to fund redress scheme should be aimed at manufacturers

18 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into assaults in Burnfoot

18 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major defective blocks conference in Letterkenny next month

18 October 2022
c 122222
News

A Candlelight Autumnal Serenade in aid of Doochery village defib fund

18 October 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

CIF believes levies to fund redress scheme should be aimed at manufacturers

18 October 2022
An Post New
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Post Office to reopen at temporary location

18 October 2022
firework
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn of repercussions of illegal fireworks

18 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube