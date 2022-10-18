Major defective blocks conference in Letterkenny next month

An international conference on the science and societal impacts of defective concrete blocks is being held next month in Letterkenny.

The event will be co-hosted by the ATU, Ulster University and Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan on November 15th at the ATU’s campus in Letterkenny.

The conference will see leading international experts in geology, earth sciences and engineering who research the impacts of deleterious minerals on concrete from Canada, the USA, Switzerland, Norway and Ireland.

Professor Paul Dunlop, Research Director for Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University, says the conference is about highlighting the approach in other countries in an aim to create standards that address defective block issues in Ireland: