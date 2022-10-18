PSNI given more time to question Omagh murder suspect

Police in Tyrone have been given more time to question a man in connection with a murder in Omagh.

A fifty three year old man died after he was attacked by a man armed with a machete outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

Detectives were granted a court order allowing them an additional 36 hours to question a 20 year old man over the attack.

He had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.