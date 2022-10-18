Special council meeting underway to mark Creeslough tragedy

A special meeting of Donegal County Council is underway to mark the Creeslough tragedy.

Opening the meeting, Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney said they gathered with a heavy heart.

He said the council is deeply endebted to the emergency services who worked tirelessly through the night, the council’s own staff, including the fire service.

He paid tribute to Letterkenny University Hospital, other medical responders, and the fire and medical teams from Northern Ireland who came to the area.

Most of all, he said, the council wants to recognise the response of the local community, who came out to help as much as possible. Contractors and machinery operators were there within minutes and stayed as long as was needed.

A minutes silence was then observed in memory of the ten people who died.

At present, representatives of the parties are paying tribute.

The meeting will also discuss what the council can do to help the local community.