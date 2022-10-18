Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Special council meeting underway to mark Creeslough tragedy

A special meeting of Donegal County Council is underway to mark the Creeslough tragedy.

Opening the meeting, Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney said they gathered with a heavy heart.

He said the council is deeply endebted to the emergency services who worked tirelessly through the night, the council’s own staff, including the fire service.

He paid tribute to Letterkenny University Hospital, other medical responders, and the fire and medical teams from Northern Ireland who came to the area.

Most of all, he said, the council wants to recognise the response of the local community, who came out to help as much as possible. Contractors and machinery operators were there within minutes and stayed as long as was needed.

A minutes silence was then observed in memory of the ten people who died.

At present, representatives of the parties are paying tribute.

The meeting will also discuss what the council can do to help the local community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ccfed3dd-30e6-4911-a733-5d43409d1309
News

Sponsor a Cuppa at Donegal Wellness Cafes

18 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Neil T. Blaney Road reopens after Letterkenny incident

18 October 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI given more time to question Omagh murder suspect

18 October 2022
council screen 1
News, Top Stories

Special council meeting underway to mark Creeslough tragedy

18 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ccfed3dd-30e6-4911-a733-5d43409d1309
News

Sponsor a Cuppa at Donegal Wellness Cafes

18 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Neil T. Blaney Road reopens after Letterkenny incident

18 October 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI given more time to question Omagh murder suspect

18 October 2022
council screen 1
News, Top Stories

Special council meeting underway to mark Creeslough tragedy

18 October 2022
leoVmealprep2
Entertainment

Leo Varadkar puzzles the nation with his meal prep Instagram story

18 October 2022
James Corden
Entertainment

James Corden faces backlash for his table manners

18 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube