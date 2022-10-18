Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sponsor a Cuppa at Donegal Wellness Cafes

October 2022 is World Mental Health Month, and with the fuel and cost of living crisis many people are feeling the pinch. When people cut back spending they tend to cut out things, which are good for them.

The Sponsor a Cuppa October fundraiser aims to provide those people who attend the cafes with a cuppa or two paid for via the fundraiser. Donegal Wellness Cafes, currently have 15 cafes throughout the county. These cafes provide a relaxed
and informal space for people to drop in for a cuppa and a chat. The wellness cafes’ are a peer led initative, which is co-facilitated by the HSE Mental Health Services and supported by the Community & Voluntary Sector.

While the cafes are aimed at people who have mental health problems, they are open
to anyone who wishes to attend.

The cafe locations are:
Clonmany, Dunfanaghey, Moville, Finn Valley, Carndonagh, Falcarragh, Lifford, Letterkenny, Buncrana, Dungloe, Swilly/Mulroy, Donegal Town, Goath Dobhair

