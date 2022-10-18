Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: ATU Donegal gears up for new sports season

The new colleges sports season for the various teams at  ATU Donegal begin this week.

First up is the Ladies Gaelic Footballers who take on ATU Sligo this evening in the HEC LGFA League Division 3 opener at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy (Throw In 7pm).

The men’s soccer team will play their trade in the top flight Premier Division of the CUFL this year. They start on Wednesday afternoon (Kick Off 2pm) against UCD in Dublin with the hosts expected to field several of their League of Ireland side.

Manager Shane Byrne says it will be a good test early in the campaign:

The Men’s Gaelic Footballers reached the quarter final stage of the Sigerson Cup last year and in preparation for the championship, the ATU will have to play some of the big Ulster sides in their league campaign which also starts on Wednesday in Belfast against Queens.

Maxi Curran is back in the driving seat for the men this year:

The Letterkenny College have also announced a new partnership with FinTrU. Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with ATU’s Head of Sport Michael Murphy.

