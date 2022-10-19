Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Business Matters Ep 114 – Peter & Elizabeth McIntyre

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to the owners of the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran, Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre, who are set to retire at the end of the month after nearly 30 years at the helm.
The couple married in 1991, and two years year they began working at the hotel which had just 24 bedrooms. Over the years, the hotel has undergone a number of phased expansions and redevelopments and today it has 132 bedrooms. When operating at full capacity during the tourist season, the hotel employs up to 100 people.
The Allingham Arms has been bought by Elizabeth’s brother, Conor McEniff, and will be managed by Peter and Elizabeth’s children, Sean and Aine.

 

Listen back here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simoncoveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney hits out at paramilitaries during Belfast event

19 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 October 2022
Wind Turbines
Audio, News, Top Stories

Permission refused for extension of West Donegal wind farm

19 October 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 114 – Peter & Elizabeth McIntyre

19 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

simoncoveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney hits out at paramilitaries during Belfast event

19 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 October 2022
Wind Turbines
Audio, News, Top Stories

Permission refused for extension of West Donegal wind farm

19 October 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 114 – Peter & Elizabeth McIntyre

19 October 2022
Donegal County Council officials and staff, key stakeholders and locals who attended the official opening of the new playground in Rossnowlagh.
News

Rossnowlagh Community Playground officially opened

19 October 2022
Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Peer sexual abuse in under 18s in Donegal described as a ‘pandemic’

19 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube