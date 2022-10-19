Business Matters Ep 114 – Peter & Elizabeth McIntyre

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to the owners of the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran, Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre, who are set to retire at the end of the month after nearly 30 years at the helm.

The couple married in 1991, and two years year they began working at the hotel which had just 24 bedrooms. Over the years, the hotel has undergone a number of phased expansions and redevelopments and today it has 132 bedrooms. When operating at full capacity during the tourist season, the hotel employs up to 100 people.

The Allingham Arms has been bought by Elizabeth’s brother, Conor McEniff, and will be managed by Peter and Elizabeth’s children, Sean and Aine.

