A project of necessity – Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath

Donegal’s GAA Centre in Convoy was officially opened on Friday with the unveiling attended by GAA President Larry McCarthy, Minister for Sport Jack Chambers and Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin.

The complex which has five pitches, gym, changing rooms and administration offices will cost in the region of 8 million euros when it is completed. To date just over 6.5 million has been spent.

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath says it was a project of necessity:

During the ceremony, Mick took the opportunity to ask the Government and the GAA to assist in energy support: