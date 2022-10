The #BuyDonegal campaign returns next month in 2022, showcasing the very best of Donegal business and urging people to choose local products and services while Christmas shopping.

The initiative runs from November 11th up to Christmas Eve December, with weekly deals and special on the dedicated website buydonegal.com

Steven Perry from Donegal County Council’s Economic Development Unit says it’s becoming an important element of the council’s ongoing effort to market and promote local talent………….