Councillor Ian McGarvey says during his time on Donegal County Council he always put others first and before his own intentions.

Councillor McGarvey, Ireland’s oldest Councillor this week informed the local authority of his intention to retire as a Councillor in the near future.

His nephew Pauric McGarvey has been proposed as his successor.

Councillor McGarvey says it was important to him to help members of the public receive what they deserved: