Damien Casey named Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year for 2022

Damian Casey.

The late Damian Casey has been announced as the Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year after a brilliant season for the Dungannon and Tyrone star.During the 2022 campaign, Casey broke the 400-point career mark for championship scores, scoring 2-64 over the Red Hands six matches.

That also included the 14 points scored in Tyrone’s 1-27 to 0-19 win over Roscommon in the final before his tragic sudden passing in June.Members of Damian Casey’s family including his parents Seán and Susan were present for the announcement of the awards.

