Deputy MacSharry ‘deeply upset’ at how he has been treated by FF

Sligo-Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc MacSharry says he’s ‘deeply upset’ and ‘offended’ at how he was treated by Fianna Fáil this week.

He believes he wasn’t re-admitted to the parliamentary party because of a complaint from a Fianna Fáil councillor in Sligo.

Deputy MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip just over a year ago, in a row over Katherine Zappone’s botched special envoy appointment.

The Sligo man was not re-admitted to the party on Wednesday as planned.

In a letter to the party yesterday, he hit out at the fact Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party was told the motion to admit him couldn’t proceed because an ‘issue had arisen’.

His letter says some colleagues assumed he was subjected to a criminal investigation, such was the cryptic and serious nature of the chief whip’s comments.

He says he assumes the ‘issue’ referred to is a complaint made against him about comments he made in a private WhatsApp Group of Fianna Fáil representatives in Sligo.

Deputy MacSharry says his remarks can’t be seen as bullying – and he’s entitled to due process.

He says he should be re-admitted to the parliamentary party next week.

