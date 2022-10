Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to their FAI Cup final opponents, Shelbourne on Friday night.

Jack Moylan opened the scoring for Damien Duff’s men on 69 minutes.

Joe Thomson then ensured a share of the spoils, scoring on 83 minutes.

The result, coupled with Shamrock Rovers 4-1 win over St Pat’s now means the Hoops are eight clear at the top of the table.

Martin Holmes reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell…