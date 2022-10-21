Draw the fair result- Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps slipped to the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after they drew 2-2 away to Bohs and UCD beat Drogheda

2-1 at home.

Harps could have went 1-0 up in the first half but Filip Mihaljevic saw his penalty saved by Tadgh Ryan in the Bohs goal.

Ethan Varian fired Bohs ahead on 63 minutes before Harps hit back from Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljevic to go 2-1 up.

James McKeown then mishit a clearance late in the game to let Declan McDaid in to tap into the empty net as the sides ended all square.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Sean O’Connor after the game that the draw was probably a fair result…