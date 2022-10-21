Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Draw the fair result- Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps slipped to the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after they drew 2-2 away to Bohs and UCD beat Drogheda

2-1 at home.

Harps could have went 1-0 up in the first half but Filip Mihaljevic saw his penalty saved by Tadgh Ryan in the Bohs goal.

Ethan Varian fired Bohs ahead on 63 minutes before Harps hit back from Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljevic to go 2-1 up.

James McKeown then mishit a clearance late in the game to let Declan McDaid in to tap into the empty net as the sides ended all square.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Sean O’Connor after the game that the draw was probably a fair result…

Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Community Support Fund now stands at over €1.2 million

21 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday October 21st

21 October 2022
moville community college
Audio, News, Top Stories

Moville Community College extension cleared to go to construction

21 October 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protocol deal possible early next year – Tanaiste

21 October 2022
