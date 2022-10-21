Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Environment Minister tells Donegal TD that government spending will resolve sewage issues

Enviornment Minister Eamon Ryan has told the Dail that increased government funding is being made available and that will be the key to addressing the outstanding issues highlighted this week by the EPA.

Minister Ryan was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who said there are unacceptable delays in having these problematic schemes dealt with.

He told TDs he had reported issues in Gweedore to the EU commission, and while a demonstration project has been successfully completed, the main body of work is still outstanding.

Deputy Doherty argued more urgency is needed……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating report of man approaching woman on Muff Greenway

21 October 2022
drug-driving
News, Top Stories

Almost 700 people detected drug driving last year

21 October 2022
Holiday Home
Audio, News, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy believes holiday home owners could house refugees

21 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Strabane in connection with theft £1,400 theft

21 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating report of man approaching woman on Muff Greenway

21 October 2022
drug-driving
News, Top Stories

Almost 700 people detected drug driving last year

21 October 2022
Holiday Home
Audio, News, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy believes holiday home owners could house refugees

21 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Strabane in connection with theft £1,400 theft

21 October 2022
macsharry dail 1
News, Top Stories

Deputy MacSharry ‘deeply upset’ at how he has been treated by FF

21 October 2022
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Man due in court charged with manslaughter over Omagh death

21 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube