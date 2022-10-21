Environment Minister tells Donegal TD that government spending will resolve sewage issues

Enviornment Minister Eamon Ryan has told the Dail that increased government funding is being made available and that will be the key to addressing the outstanding issues highlighted this week by the EPA.

Minister Ryan was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who said there are unacceptable delays in having these problematic schemes dealt with.

He told TDs he had reported issues in Gweedore to the EU commission, and while a demonstration project has been successfully completed, the main body of work is still outstanding.

Deputy Doherty argued more urgency is needed……………..