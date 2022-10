Finn Harps dropped to the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they drew 2-2 away to Bohemians.

Ethan Varian fired Bohs ahead on 63 minutes before two goals in three minutes from Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljevic turned the game in Harps’ favour.

Declan McDaid ensured a share of the spoils on 90 minutes penalising a mistake by Finn Harps goalkeeper James McKeown.

UCD moved above Harps in the table after they beat Drogheda 2-1 at home.

Sean O’Connor reports for Highland Radio Sport…