Glen and Slaughtneil battle for Derry title – Eamonn Burns

This Sunday, Defending Champions Glen take on Slaughtneil in the Derry Senior Football Championship Final.

Glen sealed a place in the decider with a comprehensive win over Newbridge while Slaughtneil beat Lavey to set up a repeat of the 2021 game.

Glen are the current holders of the prestigious Jim McLaughlin Cup and will look to make it back to back senior wins for the first time in the history of the Watty Graham’s club.

Slaughtneil have been champions on six previous occasions, that included the four in a row between 2014 and 2017.

This years final takes place at Celtic Park on Sunday with a 3:30pm throw-in.

In this week’s preview Tom Comack has been speaking with Derry All Ireland winner Eamonn Burns: