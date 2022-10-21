Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Glen and Slaughtneil battle for Derry title – Eamonn Burns

Photo: 2021 Derry Champions, Watty Grahams Glen Maghera

This Sunday, Defending Champions Glen take on Slaughtneil in the Derry Senior Football Championship Final.

Glen sealed a place in the decider with a comprehensive win over Newbridge while Slaughtneil beat Lavey to set up a repeat of the 2021 game.

Glen are the current holders of the prestigious Jim McLaughlin Cup and will look to make it back to back senior wins for the first time in the history of the Watty Graham’s club.

Slaughtneil have been champions on six previous occasions, that included the four in a row between 2014 and 2017.

This years final takes place at Celtic Park on Sunday with a 3:30pm throw-in.

In this week’s preview Tom Comack has been speaking with Derry All Ireland winner Eamonn Burns:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating report of man approaching woman on Muff Greenway

21 October 2022
drug-driving
News, Top Stories

Almost 700 people detected drug driving last year

21 October 2022
Holiday Home
Audio, News, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy believes holiday home owners could house refugees

21 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Strabane in connection with theft £1,400 theft

21 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating report of man approaching woman on Muff Greenway

21 October 2022
drug-driving
News, Top Stories

Almost 700 people detected drug driving last year

21 October 2022
Holiday Home
Audio, News, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy believes holiday home owners could house refugees

21 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Strabane in connection with theft £1,400 theft

21 October 2022
macsharry dail 1
News, Top Stories

Deputy MacSharry ‘deeply upset’ at how he has been treated by FF

21 October 2022
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Man due in court charged with manslaughter over Omagh death

21 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube