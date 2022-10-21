Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Letterkenny Chamber Business Award Shortlists Announced

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 is a Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at celebrating the very best of business in Donegal. The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans.

Shortlists have now been announced with voting for each category now open.

Winners will be announced at the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards/Annual Gala Ball on Friday 11th November 2022 in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 7pm. Tickets priced at €65 are now available for purchase here.

Click on the links below to vote in each category:

Voting closes Friday 28th October 2022

Business Excellence sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Sustainable Superstars sponsored by Eirgrid

Excellence in Marketing, Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by Champions Travel

Best Community Health & Well Being Initiative – “Helping People Live Healthier Lives” sponsored by Optum

Letterkenny Retailer of the Year sponsored by Dillons Hotel

Gnó le Gaeilge /Business Through Irish sponsored by Lionra Leitir Ceanainn

Best Emerging Business sponsored by AIB

Best Tourism Initiative sponsored by Donegal Airport

Excellence in Innovation & Creative Thinking sponsored by Co-Lab

Investing in People sponsored by Donegal ETB

Customer Engagement Award sponsored by FM Services Group

Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion Award sponsored by Permanent TSB

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Donegal County Council

Hall of Fame Award sponsored by City of Derry Airport

This year’s awards are in Partnership with Eirgrid and our Media partner is Highland Radio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb 2pm
News, Top Stories

111 people now affected by power outage in Letterkenny

21 October 2022
Jack Chambers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough responders were ‘exemplars of humanity’ – Chambers

21 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

21 October 2022
featured image
News

Letterkenny Chamber Business Award Shortlists Announced

21 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

esb 2pm
News, Top Stories

111 people now affected by power outage in Letterkenny

21 October 2022
Jack Chambers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough responders were ‘exemplars of humanity’ – Chambers

21 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

21 October 2022
featured image
News

Letterkenny Chamber Business Award Shortlists Announced

21 October 2022
house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

State can’t guarantee accommodation for asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees

21 October 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over 4,000 customers impacted by power outage in Letterkenny

21 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube