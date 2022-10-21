Letterkenny Chamber Business Award Shortlists Announced

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 is a Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at celebrating the very best of business in Donegal. The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans.
Shortlists have now been announced with voting for each category now open.
Winners will be announced at the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards/Annual Gala Ball on Friday 11th November 2022 in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 7pm. Tickets priced at €65 are now available for purchase here.
Click on the links below to vote in each category:
Voting closes Friday 28th October 2022
Business Excellence sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Sustainable Superstars sponsored by Eirgrid
Excellence in Marketing, Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by Champions Travel
Best Community Health & Well Being Initiative – “Helping People Live Healthier Lives” sponsored by Optum
Letterkenny Retailer of the Year sponsored by Dillons Hotel
Gnó le Gaeilge /Business Through Irish sponsored by Lionra Leitir Ceanainn
Best Emerging Business sponsored by AIB
Best Tourism Initiative sponsored by Donegal Airport
Excellence in Innovation & Creative Thinking sponsored by Co-Lab
Investing in People sponsored by Donegal ETB
Customer Engagement Award sponsored by FM Services Group
Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion Award sponsored by Permanent TSB
Business Person of the Year sponsored by Donegal County Council
Hall of Fame Award sponsored by City of Derry Airport
This year’s awards are in Partnership with Eirgrid and our Media partner is Highland Radio.