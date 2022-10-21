Letterkenny Chamber Business Award Shortlists Announced

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 is a Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at celebrating the very best of business in Donegal. The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans.

Shortlists have now been announced with voting for each category now open.

Winners will be announced at the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards/Annual Gala Ball on Friday 11th November 2022 in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 7pm. Tickets priced at €65 are now available for purchase here.

Click on the links below to vote in each category:

Voting closes Friday 28th October 2022

Business Excellence sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Sustainable Superstars sponsored by Eirgrid

Excellence in Marketing, Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by Champions Travel

Best Community Health & Well Being Initiative – “Helping People Live Healthier Lives” sponsored by Optum

Letterkenny Retailer of the Year sponsored by Dillons Hotel

Gnó le Gaeilge /Business Through Irish sponsored by Lionra Leitir Ceanainn

Best Emerging Business sponsored by AIB

Best Tourism Initiative sponsored by Donegal Airport

Excellence in Innovation & Creative Thinking sponsored by Co-Lab

Investing in People sponsored by Donegal ETB

Customer Engagement Award sponsored by FM Services Group

Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion Award sponsored by Permanent TSB

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Donegal County Council

Hall of Fame Award sponsored by City of Derry Airport

This year’s awards are in Partnership with Eirgrid and our Media partner is Highland Radio.