Minister for Sport in county today to open Donegal GAA Centre

The Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht is in the county today visiting a number of sporting facilities after awarding €5.5m to organisations throughout the county last month.

This afternoon, Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers will officially open the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

He will also visit the sporting facilities at ATU Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says Donegal received a record amount of funding last month and Minster Chambers has placed a major focus on developing sporting facilities..