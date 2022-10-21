Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National President pledges more support at opening of Donegal GAA centre

The official opening has taken place of the Donegal GAA centre in Convoy, with a guest list including Sports Minister Jack Chambers, National GAA President Larry McCarthy, Ulster President Ciaran McLaughlin and representatives of the 40 GAA clubs in the county.

In an emotional speech during which he described the Convoy facility as Donegal GAA’s new home, Donegal GAA Cathaoirleach Mick McGrath pointed out that when the process of raising over €500,000 locally began, his hair was black. It’s now white, he said, but after over €800,000 was raised.

He noted that there is still a €200,000 shortfall, but stressed to the GAA National President that he wouldn’t for a moment consider publically canvassing him for the money. He added a decision had been taken to spend over €300,000 on sustainable LED floodlights, rather than standard floodlights which would have cost aroinf €200,000.

In his speech, Larry Murphy assured the gathering that Croke Park will be coming up with more money……..

Larry Murphy also praised the fact that the county’s lady footballers and camogie players also have access to the centre.

He said that talks began this week on bringing the organisations together, and Donegal has proven itself to be ahead of the curve…………

You can watch a recording of today’s official opening HERE

