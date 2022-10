The Tánaiste says he’s confident a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol can be sorted early next year even with the instability in the British Government.

The Tory favourites are trying to secure the backing of 100 MPs to keep them in the race.

Penny Mordaunt has become the first to declare with Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson also expected to be in the running.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he won’t get involved in speculating on candidates………….