Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw against Shelbourne on Friday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Jack Moylan put Shels in front on 69 minutes following a mistake from Brian Maher in the Derry goal.

Joe Thomson then fired in an equaliser on 83 minutes.

