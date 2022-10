The state can’t guarantee it will be able to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees.

That’s according to the Minister for Integration Roderic O’ Gorman.

It comes after the Citywest transit hub reached capacity and won’t accept new arrivals.

Officials from the department met the Ukrainian embassy to discuss the issue.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says they’re seeing a significant increase in people arriving here, which couldn’t have been predicted;