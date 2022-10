A woman arrested in Strabane yesterday in connection with the theft of £1,400 worth of goods from a commercial premises is due to appear in court today.

The 34 year old has been charged with attempted theft and faces further charges of driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police are urging retailers to report any offences which they say will help target their resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.