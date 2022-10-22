Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to take over former Strabane Academy School site

A Strabane Councillor is urging Derry City and Strabane District Council to express an interest in taking over the former Strabane Academy School on the Liskey Road.

Cllr Jason Barr says it is now nearly three and a half years since the site became vacant, and it has taken 13 months for the Education Authority to reject a plan for Education other than at School provision at the site, a delay he believes was too long.

Cllr Barr says the site could be transformed into a much needed town park, something which Strabane is lacking…

