Donal Farren & Noeleen Scanlon win Donegal Senior Cross Country Championship

It was another busy weekend on the athletics front in Donegal with the Senior Cross Country Championship, Ulster underage Cross Country Championship and also some action at the International Cross Country Championship.

Donal Farren of Letterkenny AC claimed the Senior men’s title, finishing ahead of clubmate Mark Greenan with John Joe Doherty coming in third.

Letterkenny AC also won the team title in the men’s section.

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC’s Noeleen Scanlon won the ladies title, Leona Quigley finished in second and with that helped her Finn Valley team claim victory in the ladies section.

At the Billy Neill Country Park in Dundonald Letterkenny’s Nakita Bourke and Natasha Adam were running for Ulster in an International event with the pair finishing fifth and seventh respectively.

Meanwhile in the underage sections, Finn Valley had eight teams qualify for the National Championships in Downings.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend…