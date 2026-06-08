Buncrana unregulated taxi issue highlights gaps in late-night transport – Cllr Murray

An Inishowen councillor says the issue of unregulated taxis in Buncrana reflects wider problems with late-night transport provision rather than enforcement alone.

Cllr Jack Murray says recent prosecutions should prompt questions about why gaps in the system are emerging in the first place.

He says Buncrana has a strong night-time economy, but many people are left unsure how they will get home safely after a night out.

Cllr Murray says while illegal operators should not be defended, the focus should also be on improving regulation, supporting licensed drivers and expanding safe late-night transport options: