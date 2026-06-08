Kinahan gang lieutenant Sean McGovern jailed for 24 years over murder plot roles

Sean McGovern, ‘a senior lieutenant’ in the Kinahan organised crime group, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

It’s for his role in planning the murder of Noel Kirwan and for the planning of an attempt on James Gately’s life, as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Mr McGovern, previously of Kildare Street in Crumlin in Dublin, pleaded guilty earlier this year to directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the murder of Noel Kirwan between October 20th and December 22nd 2016.

He also admitted to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 2015 and April 2017 in relation to the surveillance of rival gang member, James Gately.

Detective Superintendent David Gallagher says organised crime should never be glorified: