Four Masters and Glenswilly will compete in the Donegal Minor Football Championship final after coming through their last four encounters on Saturday night.

Four Masters were 2-09 to 1-08 winners over Termon after extra time with sub Conor McCahill scoring a goal and a point for the Donegal Town side in the extra period.

As for Glenswilly, they beat Naomh Conaill 1-10 to 0-04, Daithi Gildea scoring 1-02 in their nine point victory.