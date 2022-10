Galbally are Tyrone Intermediate Football champions, thanks to a one point victory over Edendork in Healy Park, Omagh.

2-11 to 3-07 was how it finished with Conor Donaghy scoring a crucial goal for the champions from the penalty spot.

Galbally manager Paddy Crozier told Francis Mooney he always believed his side would win despite falling behind on a few occasions throughout the game…