Joe Thomson expects another tough game against Sligo Rovers

Derry City goalscorer Joe Thomsonj

Derry City will look to get their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title chances back on track on Monday night as they head to The Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Shelbourne on Friday night, meanwhile their title rival Shamrock Rovers beat St Pat’s 4-1 to go eight clear at the top of the table.

A win for the Candystripes on Monday night will see them close that gap back down to three points with two games to go.

Scorer of Derry’s equaliser on Friday night, Joe Thomson he told Kevin McLaughlin he expects another tough battle in their North West derby against Sligo Rovers…

