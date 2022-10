Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic played out a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the Ulster Senior League on Saturday night.

Gearoid McDermott opened the scoring for Rovers on 46 minutes when he headed in an Adrian Delap cross.

Christy McLaughlin then levelled the tie on 68 minutes with a header.

Both sides pushed for a winner but neither could manage to get their nose in front as the game ended in a share of the spoils.