Letterkenny Rugby Club record victory on the road at Holywood

Letterkenny Rugby Club earned a big victory on the road over Holywood in the Ulster Rugby Championship 3.
47-10 was how it finished.
Elsewhere Strabane beat Newry 38-26, while in the Championship 1, Carrickfergus beat City of Derry 20-17.
