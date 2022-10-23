Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Rugby Club record victory on the road at Holywood

Letterkenny Rugby Club earned a big victory on the road over Holywood in the Ulster Rugby Championship 3.

47-10 was how it finished.

Elsewhere Strabane beat Newry 38-26, while in the Championship 1, Carrickfergus beat City of Derry 20-17.

Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears Ukrainian refugees could be made homeless

23 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

National – woman dies in Kilkenny collision

23 October 2022
court-hammer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Courts owed €18 million in unpaid fines

23 October 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach appeals to DUP to reform Executive before deadline

23 October 2022
