Termon went out of the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship at the Quarter Final stage after they were beaten on Sunday afternoon by Lurgan.

3-06 to 1-11 was how it finished in favour of the Cavan champions.

Geraldine McLaughlin finished the afternoon as the top scorer for the ladies from the Burn Road, with 1-07.

Termon captain Maria Carr spoke with Maureen O’Donnell after the game…