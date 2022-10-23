National – woman dies in Kilkenny collision

A woman in her forties has died in Kilkenny after the car she was driving was in collision with a van.

A passenger – a woman in her fifties – suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van – a man in his 40’s – has been seriously injured and is receiving treatment at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on the N10 at Templemartin, between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway.

The road is currently closed and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.