Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Sunak enters race to become next British PM as Boris tries to rally support

Rishi Sunak has formally entered the Tory leadership contest – as he is again bidding to become British Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s supporters have downplayed the fact he’s well behind his ex chancellor, and currently short of the minimum 100 nominations he needs.

There are reports that Boris Johnson has spoken to Penny Mordaunt, asking her to drop out of the Tory leadership contest.

Several sources claim she’s rejected the former British Prime Minister’s request to back him.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker says it would be a disaster if Boris were to run again, due to the fallout from the partygate scandal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Boris_johnson_(cropped)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak enters race to become next British PM as Boris tries to rally support

23 October 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears Ukrainian refugees could be made homeless

23 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

National – woman dies in Kilkenny collision

23 October 2022
court-hammer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Courts owed €18 million in unpaid fines

23 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Boris_johnson_(cropped)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak enters race to become next British PM as Boris tries to rally support

23 October 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears Ukrainian refugees could be made homeless

23 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

National – woman dies in Kilkenny collision

23 October 2022
court-hammer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Courts owed €18 million in unpaid fines

23 October 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach appeals to DUP to reform Executive before deadline

23 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert in place in Derry

22 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube