Sunak enters race to become next British PM as Boris tries to rally support

Rishi Sunak has formally entered the Tory leadership contest – as he is again bidding to become British Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s supporters have downplayed the fact he’s well behind his ex chancellor, and currently short of the minimum 100 nominations he needs.

There are reports that Boris Johnson has spoken to Penny Mordaunt, asking her to drop out of the Tory leadership contest.

Several sources claim she’s rejected the former British Prime Minister’s request to back him.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker says it would be a disaster if Boris were to run again, due to the fallout from the partygate scandal: