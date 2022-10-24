Boil notice lifted on Lettermacaward water supply after works completed

The boil notice that has been in place for several months for homes on the Lettermacaward public water supply has now been lifted after repairs to the system were completed.

In a statement, Irish Water say that water supply is now back to normal for residents in Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Glenties Road, Maghery, Falmore and the surrounding areas.

Speaking about the lifting of the notice, Dr. Pat. O’Sullivan, Irish Water’s Drinking Water Compliance Specialist said: “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact this Boil Water Notice had on the community and we sincerely regret the inconvenience. Our drinking water compliance and operational experts worked hard to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information. We would also like to thank Donegal County Council and HSE for their input and support throughout the process.”