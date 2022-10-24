Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry’s draw means Rovers are champions

Derry City drew 0-0 with Sligo Rovers on Monday night at the Showgrounds, a result which means Shamrock Rovers cannot be caught at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Divsion table and the Hoops are champions for a third successive season.

Ruaidhri Higgins side knew they had to win to keep the pressure on the Dublin outfit but Derry couldn’t find the back of the net to take the title race to another game.

Derry can still lift silverware  this campaign when they face Shelbourne in the FAI Cup Final on Sunday 13th November.

As for Shamrock Rovers, it’s a 20th league crown for the club.

