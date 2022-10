The Ireland under-17s have bounced back from their opening defeat to Austria in the Women’s European Championship qualifiers.

Ireland beat Finland 3-2 in their second group match in round 1 as Buncrana’s Jodi Loughrey scored and captained the Irish girls to victory.

The other goals were scored by Shelbourne’s Aoife Kelly and Shamrock Rovers’ Ruby Gallagher.

The Girls in Green play Northern Ireland on Thursday in the final group game.