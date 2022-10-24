Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minute’s silence held at MD meeting for former Councillor Jim Lynch

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly and the late Jim Lynch.

A minute’s silence has been held at today’s meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District in memory of the late Councillor Jim Lynch.

He passed away at the end of last month.

Jim Lynch served as a Councillor for 29 years, holding the role of Chair of Letterkenny Town Council during his tenure.

Tributes were paid this afternoon by Councillors of the MD.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly, a nephew of the late Councillor described him as a ‘real Letterkenny man’ who ‘loved politics, heritage and history.’

Condolences and solidarity have also been expressed to those who lost loved ones in the Creeslough tragedy.

The Cathaoirleach, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly also paid tribute to the emergency services involved in the rescue and recovery operation and the entire community of Creeslough.

