Paddy Carr assisted by Aidan O’Rourke are the new Donegal Management

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath, Paddy Carr and Aidan O’Rourke.

Donegal football finally has a new management team in place.

The combination of former Donegal player and Navan based man Paddy Carr and Armagh native Aidan O’Rourke were ratified by the County Committee at a specially convened meeting on Monday night.

Carr will be the manager with O’Rourke as head coach on a two year term with a review after the first year.

Donegal have been without a manager for over three month’s since Declan Bonner stepped down in July.

Rory Kavanagh had been hotly tipped to take up the role but after St Eunan’s defeat in the county final, the duo of O’Rourke and Carr moved to the front runners position.

The three person selection committee brought forward their recommendation to the executive which was then rubber stamped by the clubs of the county.

O’Rourke has won an All Ireland title with Armagh in 2022 while Carr lead Kilmacrud Crokes to All Ireland club glory in 2009.

Other than stints at different periods with Louth, O’Rourke in 2012 and Carr in 2002, that is the only main senior inter-county managerial positions that the pair have held.

