Paddy Carr says it’s incredibly special to manage Donegal

Donegal have confirmed Paddy Carr as the new Donegal Manager replacing Declan Bonner who stepped down in July.

Since 2015 Paddy has been Principal in Colaiste na Mí in Navan but has decided to retire freeing up his time for the Donegal Managers role.

Paddy played for Donegal in the 80’s and in management has had success in Dublin, Meath, Down, Roscommon and London while he also managed Louth back in 2002.

Paddy is taking on Aidan O’Rourke as his Head Coach with the rest of the backroom team to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Paddy says it’s incredibly special to manage Donegal: