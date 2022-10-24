Parke and McColgan set for Regions Cup opener against San Marino

The Republic of Ireland Amateur International side which includes Bonagee United’s Jack Parke and Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan are set to begin their UEFA Regions Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday against San Marino.

Gerry Davis’ side have three qualifying matches to play with games against Romania and hosts Bulgaria also on the schedule.

The opening match will kick-off against San Marino at 9am (Irish Time) before the fixture against Romania on Friday, October 28 and the Bulgaria tie on Monday, October 31.

Defenders Lee McColgan said: “I can’t wait to get out and get started. It feels like the tournament has been something we’ve been looking forward to for a while and a lot of hard work has been going into it.

“Ever since I’ve come into the team, we’ve won every game so far and it’s great to have that winning mentality within the team before the tournament.

“It was a shock to get my first call-up. It was sort of a last-minute call-up really so I couldn’t wait to get up. A few of my teammates had received call-ups before so it was something I was always aware of.

“Putting on the jersey every game, it is something really special. The whole team has bonded really well and that’s really important. It is a bit of a journey down for me but I look forward to training with the group and can’t wait to get on the plane and get out there.”

Republic of Ireland Squad – UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying

Goalkeepers: Brendan O’Connell (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport United)

Defenders: Adam Crowley (Rockmount), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Jack Parke (Bonagee United), Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack United), Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Chris Smith (Aisling Annacotty)

Midfielders: Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount), AJ O’Connor (Fairview Rangers), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael’s)

Forwards: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney), Glen Daly (Malahide United), Derek Hyland (Kilbarrack United).

Fixtures – UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying

25/10 – Ireland v San Marino, 9am

28/10 – Ireland v Romania, 9am

31/10 – Ireland v Bulgaria, 1pm