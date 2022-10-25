Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
35 year old beaten with iron bars in Derry attack

Detectives in Derry are investigating an assault on a man in Carnhill last night, during which the victim was reportedly beaten with iron bars.

The 35-year-old is reported to have been attacked just off Racecourse Road, at around 9.30pm. It’s reported up to seven men may have been involved in the attack, which has left the man requiring hospital treatment for injuries to his legs, shoulder and head.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Urging anyone with information to come forward, Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said police are trying to establish a motive for what she described as a savage attack.

