The Republic of Ireland amatuer side took victory on Tuesday in their opening game of the Regions Cup in Bulgaria.

The Irish were 2-0 winners against San Marino.

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan started the game while Bonagee United’s Jack Parke was among the substitutes.

Rockmount duo Luke Casey and Eoin Murphy scored in the second-half to seal the win.

Ireland’s next game is against Romania on Friday 28th October and then they play the hosts Bulgaria next Monday 31st October.