91% of secondary schools report recruitment issues

There’s evidence today of a severe shortage of teachers.

A survey carried out by the Teachers Union of Ireland has found that 91% of secondary schools reported difficulties in recruiting teachers in the past six months.

71% of schools that advertised jobs in recent months did not get a single applicant, while 61% experienced problems with teacher retention.

The union says a lack of permanent contracts and full hours are part of the problem, along with the shortage of accommodation and high housing costs.

