The ATU Donegal picked up their first win of the CUFL Men’s Premier Division on Wednesday beating Dundalk IT 4-1 at Oriel Park in Dundalk.

ATU were four up in the game with the goals coming from Damien Duffy, Conor Black, Gaby Aduaka and Oran Brogan.

Shane Byrne’s side will play their first home game of the campaign next week against TU Dublin.