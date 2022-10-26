Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ban on sale of turf online and in retail outlets from Monday

The Environment Minister has signed the new Solid Fuel Regulations, banning the advertising and sale of turf online or from retail units.

However, Eamon Ryan says people with turf-cutting rights will still be able to cut their own supply, sell it privately or gift it to family or friends.

The regulations also allow only the lowest polluting solid fuel products to be sold in Ireland.

Minister Ryan says this will reduce the worst effects of air pollution, including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, asthma and even early death.

The new regulations take effect on Monday.

